Afternoon brief: Man beaten for travelling with Hindu woman in Madhya Pradesh and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm
The 26-year-old Muslim man was booked under Madhya Pradesh’s anti-conversation law.
Published on Jan 25, 2022 12:51 PM IST
Published on Jan 25, 2022 12:51 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Man beaten for travelling with Hindu woman booked under anti-conversion law

A 26-year-old Muslim man was on Monday booked under Madhya Pradesh’s anti-conversation law 10 days after he was assaulted for travelling on a train with a Hindu woman in Ujjain. Read more

1000 Made-in-India drones rehearse for 1st ever show in Beating Retreat Ceremony

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, 1000 made-in-India drones were spotted in the sky in New Delhi. A drone show consisting of 1,000 drones will be held during the Beating Retreat event in R-Day celebrations. Read more

'Send him back. He doesn't have that level of maturity': Gambhir wants India to use promising 27-year-old only in T20Is

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir refused to mince words on promising 27-year-old Indian player's fate in the ODI squad, as he felt that young Venkatesh Iyer shouldn't be considered for the 50-over format anymore and can be considered for selection only in T20Is. Read more

