Badhaai Do trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar’s marriage of convenience is disrupted by her girlfriend. Watch

The trailer for Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s quirky comedy Badhaai Do has just dropped online. The film also features Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan in pivotal roles.

Badhaai Do, a spiritual sequel to the National Award-winning Badhaai Ho, explores a marriage of convenience between Rajkummar and Bhumi. Bhumi plays Suman Singh, a 31-year-old physical education teacher, who is interested in women. She marries a cop named Shardul Thakur (Rajkummar) to escape the pressure of their families.

Suman and Shardul have an arrangement to live like ‘roommates’ but chaos ensues when her girlfriend (Chum Darang) comes to stay with them. Things get further complicated when their families begin pressuring them to have a baby.

The last scene of the trailer reveals Rajkummar’s secret - he, too, is homosexual. Badhaai Do is about the concept of lavender marriage (a marriage between a man and a woman for the purpose of hiding homosexuality).

Earlier, talking about Badhaai Do in an interview with Hindustan Times, Rajkummar said, “The only thing I can tell you is that it is based on lavender marriage of these two people, Sumi and Shardul, played by Bhumi and me. It is very entertaining and talking about something which is so socially relevant in today’s times. Our director, Harshvardhan Kulkarni, is a force to reckon with. He is phenomenal.”

Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do is written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. The film is set for a theatrical release on February 11.

