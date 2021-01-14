Bhumi Pednekar shares pic with Rajkummar Rao as Sumi and Shardul from Badhaai Do
Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao have been shooting for their film, Badhaai Do. Bhumi shared a picture with her co-star from the film's set while both were in character.
Sharing the picture, she wrote: "Do mastane chale zindagi banane, Bande sayane aur naam ke deewane #SumiAurShardul #BadhaaiDo @rajkummar_rao (two happy souls are out to live their lives, both clever and somewhat romantic)." The picture showed Rajkummar sporting a thick moustache, while Bhumi looked pretty in a pink kurta. Both were lying on their backs and Bhumi covered herself with a light blanket.
Some of their industry colleagues reacted to the picture. Dia Mirza wrote "Cuties! Dono," followed by a heart emoji, while Jackky Bhagnani wrote "can’t wait". Another Instagram user said: "Two powerhouse actor bahut maza ayega to see @rajkummar_rao n @bhumipednekar together... Jaldi shoot karo aur release karo."
Bhumi also shared a picture of a massive set being prepared.
Earlier this month, the team of Badhaai Do began shooting for their film. Sharing a picture, Bhumi had written: "Shuru ho gai hai hamari kahani, Jahan hai dono Raja aur Rani, Shardul Aur Sumi hai ekdam pyaare, Yeh dono hai situation ke maare, Milenge hum aapse jald, Ho jayega tab sab clear aur tab hum kahengey (our story has begun, where both are king and queen, Shardul and Sumi are very lovable, but the situation they find themselves in is tricky, we will meet you soon, and then the story will be clear to you) #BadhaaiDo #2021@rajkummar_rao @jungleepictures #HarshwardhanKulkarni @amritapndy @sumadhikary #akshatghildial."
In the film, while Rajkummar will be seen as a cop, Bhumi plays a PT teacher with national dreams. Directed by Harshwardhan Kulkarni, the film will be as quirky and as much a family drama as the first film. It is part of the Badhaai Ho franchise.
Talking about his film, Harshavardhan had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview: “Their characters are unique in that they incorporate comedy, certain goofiness and display some quirks. I could see only Raj and Bhumi playing them. And I’m confidence that the explosive chemistry between them will combust on screen.”
He had further added: “We’re also tapping a big social issue with this film. It’s too early to reveal details. All I can say is that Badhaai Do is as much a family entertainer as Badhaai Ho, only the world we’re creating is becoming more diverse. It moves from a small town to a bigger one and then, on to something else. There’s a lot of colour and drama.”
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan is 'daddy cool' as he goes on a bike ride with sons. Watch video
- Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a new video of himself, on a bike ride with his sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone: Don’t compare myself with anyone, I think about what’s on my plate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neil Nitin Mukesh on low-key birthday: Only close friends, relatives coming over
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonu Sood reacts to BMC calling him ‘habitual offender’
- Sonu Sood responded to the BMC's allegations that he has converted a residential building into a hotel without a license. He said that he has 'followed all the rules from (his) side'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol says her father was against her marriage to Ajay Devgn at a young age
- Actor Kajol has said that her father was against the idea of her getting married at the age of 24 to Ajay Devgn. It was her mother, Tanuja, who came to her rescue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Banita Sandhu says she has always been Covid-19 negative, issues clarification
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor reveals her dating moves, says she's ‘very sly’: ‘I drop my hints’
- Janhvi Kapoor told Kareena Kapoor Khan that though she has never asked someone out, she is 'very sly' and drops subtle hints.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle Khanna fears her thoughts on men in this interview will invite trolls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhumi shares pic with Rajkummar Rao, Jasmin parties post Bigg Boss 14 exit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Power review: Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti star in a poor retread of The Godfather
- The Power review: Mahesh Manjrekar borrows heavily from The Godfather in his new directorial venture but brings nothing new to it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khushi Kapoor twins with a friend, Ibrahim Ali Khan calls them 'double trouble'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kapoor shares 'then and now' pic, jokes 'the horse remains the same'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajal Aggarwal celebrates first Lohri after marriage, Rakul Preet on Mayday sets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor's shoot halted by farmer groups, demand her opinion on protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raveena touched by paparazzi promising not to click Anushka's baby, thanks them
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox