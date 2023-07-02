Afternoon brief: Mayawati supports UCC, hits out at BJP's ‘politics', and all the latest news

Mayawati supports Uniform Civil Code but doesn't support BJP's ‘politics’

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday said her party was not against implementing Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which she believed would “lead to communal harmony” but slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for "politicising” the issue. Read More

Transgender woman Sofia Salomon applies to compete in Miss Venezuela pageant

Venezuelan's enthusiasm for beauty pageants is unparalleled, and Miss Venezuela - the crown jewel of them all - may be the only event able to unite the deeply divided country. Once a year, class, race and politics are put aside as the South American nation tunes in to see who will represent Venezuela on the global stage. Read More

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff spotted first time together since ‘breakup’

Rumoured ex-couple and actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani made a public appearance together for the first time since their alleged breakup. The duo recently also flew together from Mumbai to Delhi on the same flight. Read More

Dog seeks help from man to save trapped sibling. Watch

The Internet is filled with videos that show interactions between animals and humans. Though rare, some of those videos also show animals seeking help from humans. One such video was recently shared on Twitter that shows how a dog runs to a man to seek help from him to save it’s trapped sibling. Read More

'I lost my mate due to being hit on head': Emotional Lyon bashes Pietersen for controversial 'concussion' remark

The fourth day of the second Ashes Test saw an incredible moment during Australia's second innings as Nathan Lyon – who injured his calf during his fielding effort earlier in the Test – braved pain to bat following the fall of the ninth wicket. Read More

