Afternoon brief: Modi asks BJP lawmakers to create awareness about govt schemes, and all the latest news

Modi asks BJP lawmakers to create awareness about govt schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers to attend the fortnight-long programmes from April 7 to create awareness about the government’s social justice and people-centric policies. Read more

‘I’m sure I'd see him play all three formats for India': Jos Buttler's big prediction for young Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna's love affair with short-pitched deliveries is now an open secret. More than 70% of his wickets at the top level come from deliveries that are pitched on his half of the wicket. Such has been his addiction to ruffle the batters by banging it into the pitch that it is hard for him to resist even in the net session. Read more

Ranbir Kapoor reveals the acting tips dad Rishi Kapoor gave him before his death: 'Every actor has to...'

Rishi Kapoor's final film Sharmaji Namkeen is currently streaming. The late actor's performance in the slice-of-life comedy has been appreciated by critics and fans alike. Many have called the film a fitting farewell to the veteran actor, who died on April 30, 2020. Read more

6 common PMS symptoms and expert tips to manage them

Not just abdominal pain, fatigue or headache, but even insomnia and mood swings are known to commonly affect women before their periods start. PMS symptoms are different for all, but for some they can be no less than a nightmare. Read more

Twins share clothes, also tell on each other in this adorable video

Having kids is one of the greatest joys of life and if someone has twins, the joy is multiplied manifold. Twins can be born best friends as they grow up together and share so many things with each other. Like this video that explains the pros of having twins and it is really adorable to watch. Read more

India gets 250 solar-powered charging stations, Telangana gets biggest share

Atum Charge, the country's first 100% self-sustaining, solar-powered charging station, informed on Tuesday that it has installed 250 universal electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country with Telangana getting 48 of these, followed by Tamil Nadu with 44, Maharashtra with 36, Odisha with 24, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with 23, Uttar Pradesh with 15 and Haryana with 14. Read more

