Afternoon brief: MP villagers attack cheetah tracking team, mistake them for dacoits; all the latest news

MP: Mistaking them for dacoits, villagers attack cheetah tracking team A six-member Madhya Pradesh cheetah tracking team that was looking to locate Asha, one of the Namibian cheetahs brought to India on September 17, 2022, were attacked by villagers, who mistook them for a band of dacoits, in Burakheda village in Sheopur division on Thursday night, forest officials said. Read more The cheetah tracking team was looking to locate Asha, one of the Namibian cheetahs brought to India. (File Photo)

From Dharmendra, Dev Anand, Raaj Kumar and finally Amitabh Bachchan: Ram Sethi reveals 'how Zanjeer started'

Veteran actor Ram Sethi has recalled how Amitabh Bachchan wasn't the first choice for Zanjeer. In a new interview, he said that Dharmendra was the first choice for the 1973 film. Read more

Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma's fashion game soars in sleeveless pink top and black sequin pants, stealing the spotlight

Anushka Sharma has recently shared her latest photos, unveiling her new appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. She looked stunning in an off-shoulder top and pants, causing a frenzy on social media. Read more

‘That’s when I realised it's my day…': Shubman Gill on the over that charged him up vs MI in IPL second Qualifier

Shubman Gill could do no wrong on Friday during the IPL 2023 second Qualifier match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. To be honest, he has been in that mode for the better of the last six months. Read more

