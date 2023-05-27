Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma's fashion game soars in sleeveless pink top and black sequin pants, stealing the spotlight

Anushka Sharma has recently shared her latest photos, unveiling her new appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. She looked stunning in an off-shoulder top and pants, causing a frenzy on social media. After wowing everyone with a beautiful white gown during her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, the actress surprised her fans once again with another incredible look. Anushka's fashion choices have solidified her position as the ultimate fashion queen. For the L'Oreal - Light on Women Award at the festival on May 26, 2023, she opted for a stunning Prada outfit. While we eagerly anticipate her next appearance at Cannes, let's take a moment to admire her pictures and gather some fashion inspiration from this remarkable queen. (Also read: Anushka Sharma walks the Cannes red carpet in a floral white gown. Watch ) Anushka Sharma dazzles at the Cannes Film Festival in a pastel pink top and black pants. (Instagram/@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma wore a Prada outfit as she attends the L'Oreal - Light on Women Award at the 76th annual Cannes film festival. (Instagram/@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma stuns in Prada outfit at Cannes

The actress pleasantly surprised her fans over the weekend by unveiling her new look on Instagram. She shared a series of pictures with the caption "La nuit…" In these photos, Anushka can be seen strolling through the streets of Cannes, wearing a stunning pastel pink top and black pants, looking absolutely gorgeous. Her post quickly spread like wildfire on social media, amassing over 6 lakh likes within a couple of hours. Fans flooded the comments section, showering her with compliments and praise. Let's check out her glam pics.

Anushka Sharma's Prada outfit at the Cannes Film Festival was truly a sight to behold. She exuded elegance and glamour in a sleeveless pastel pink top, crafted from a shiny fabric that beautifully caught the light. The top was not only chic but also featured attached floor-length trails, adding a dramatic flair to her overall appearance. The trails gracefully trailed behind her as she walked, creating a mesmerizing effect.

To complement the striking top, Anushka opted for a pair of black fitted pants that took her ensemble to the next level. These pants were adorned with intricate sequin work all over, adding a touch of sparkle and sophistication.

With the help of celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia, Anushka Sharma expertly curated her ensemble. She accessorized her outfit with a shimmery black clutch, statement diamond rings on her fingers, and a dazzling diamond-encrusted ear cuff. The exquisite diamond earrings added an enchanting sparkle to her overall look. To complement her attire, she opted for black block heels, providing the perfect finishing touch.

Anushka opted for a minimalistic makeup approach, focusing on enhancing her natural beauty. She chose pink eyeshadow, voluminous mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks with a touch of blush, and a dewy base. Completing her glamorous appearance was a sleek, pointed-tail hairstyle.