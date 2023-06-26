Home / India News / Afternoon brief: ‘Obama should praise India,’ says former US commissioner on religious freedom; and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: ‘Obama should praise India,’ says former US commissioner on religious freedom; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 26, 2023 01:07 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

‘Obama should spend his energy…’: Ex-USCIRF official on India under PM Modi

Former president Barack Obama should spend his energy complimenting India more than criticizing it, an ex-commissioner of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom has said. Johnnie Moore, an American evangelical leader, said India is the most diverse country in human history and the US should be complimenting the largest democracy in the world. Read more

Priyanka Chopra hugs Nick Jonas, reads Malti a book in new pics from summer vacation with Madhu Chopra and family

Days after she shared a glimpse inside her family trip to Liverpool in the UK, new pictures of Priyanka Chopra's summer vacation are here. The actor is joined by singer-husband Nick Jonas as well as daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the adorable family photos from their recent outings with friends and family, including Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra. Read more

Shanaya Kapoor's glamorous red saree look leaves fans spellbound; best friend Suhana Khan reacts with 'Wow' comment

Shanaya Kapoor, a renowned fashionista, has undoubtedly captured the hearts of many Gen Z fashion enthusiasts. Her impeccable sense of style shines through whether she's rocking traditional or casual looks. Shanaya possesses the remarkable ability to slay any outfit with perfection, leaving her followers in awe. Read more

5 disadvantages of Artificial Intelligence

Here are some drawbacks of artificial intelligence. Read more

india pm modi barack obama priyanka chopra nick jonas
