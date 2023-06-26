Shanaya Kapoor's glamorous red saree look leaves fans spellbound; best friend Suhana Khan reacts with 'Wow' comment

Shanaya Kapoor, a renowned fashionista, has undoubtedly captured the hearts of many Gen Z fashion enthusiasts. Her impeccable sense of style shines through whether she's rocking traditional or casual looks. Shanaya possesses the remarkable ability to slay any outfit with perfection, leaving her followers in awe. Her Instagram diaries consistently serve as a treasure trove of inspiration for fashion lovers. In her latest appearance, the 23-year-old actress mesmerised her followers as she donned a captivating red saree. Her appearance has left us all drooling, unable to divert our gaze from her enchanting presence. As we eagerly await her next fashion look, let's delve into her pictures and draw some fashion notes to enhance our own style. (Also read: Shanaya Kapoor in sequin saree and tube blouse walks as showstopper at LFW, unimpressed netizens say 'Poor walk'. Watch ) Shanaya Kapoor embodies sheer elegance and beauty in a gorgeous red saree. (Instagram/@shanayakapoor02)

Shanaya Kapoor's Glamorous Avatar in a Red Saree

On Sunday, Shanaya Kapoor treated her fans to a delightful weekend surprise by sharing a series of pictures on Instagram. Her post swiftly became viral on social media, amassing over 60k likes and numerous comments from her adoring followers who praised and complimented her on her stunning appearance. Even her close friend Suhana Khan couldn't resist expressing her admiration, leaving a comment that said, "Wow," accompanied by a multitude of red hearts. Let's take a look at it.

Suhana Khan, Shanaya's childhood best friend, left an adorable comment on her picture.(Instagram )

Shanaya Kapoor played muse to the esteemed fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and she chose a breathtaking red saree for the occasion. The saree was crafted with organza fabric, adorned with delicate floral motifs, and showcased intricate hand embroidery on the borders. Shanaya draped the saree in a traditional down pallu style, exuding absolute elegance and grace. To complement the saree, she paired it with a blouse that featured full sleeves, a short neck, and matching floral embroidery all over.

Shanaya Kapoor opted for a glamorous makeup look with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, ample highlighter, blush, and glossy berry lipstick. She accessorized with diamond stud earrings and styled her hair into a clean bun to finish off her stunning look.

