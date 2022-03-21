Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Afternoon brief: PM Modi inspects antiquities repatriated to India by Australia and all the latest news
Afternoon brief: PM Modi inspects antiquities repatriated to India by Australia and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects antiquities that have returned from Australia, in New Delhi, Monday. (ANI)
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 12:43 PM IST
PM Modi inspects antiquities repatriated to India by Australia

The antiquities, primarily sculptures and paintings executed in a variety of materials, are from different time periods, with the earliest dating to around 9-10 century CE. Read more

Pakistan PM Imran Khan commends India for independent foreign policy

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday lauded India for following an “independent foreign policy”. Imran Khan touched upon his dealings with the US & the European Union. Watch more

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja announce her first pregnancy, actor shares pics with her baby bump

Actor Sonam Kapoor has announced her first pregnancy. She took to Instagram to share a few pictures with husband Anand Ahuja. It showed her cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with Anand. Read more

