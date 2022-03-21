Afternoon brief: PM Modi inspects antiquities repatriated to India by Australia and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi inspects antiquities repatriated to India by Australia

The antiquities, primarily sculptures and paintings executed in a variety of materials, are from different time periods, with the earliest dating to around 9-10 century CE. Read more

Pakistan PM Imran Khan commends India for independent foreign policy

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday lauded India for following an “independent foreign policy”. Imran Khan touched upon his dealings with the US & the European Union. Watch more

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja announce her first pregnancy, actor shares pics with her baby bump

Actor Sonam Kapoor has announced her first pregnancy. She took to Instagram to share a few pictures with husband Anand Ahuja. It showed her cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with Anand. Read more

'He's magnificent, destructive and a match-winner': Sangakkara hails IND's 27-year-old as 'one of the best T20 players'

Recently, India captain Rohit Sharma had hailed the youngster and his batting prowess and felt that the team needed a batsman of his ability in Australia for the 2022 T20 World Cup. Read more

2022 Tata Altroz DCA, with automatic transmission, launched at 8.10 lakh

Tata Altroz used to be available with only manual transmission mated to either 1.2-litre petrol, 1.2-litre turbo petrol or 1.5-litre diesel engines. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and Hyundai i20 among others in the premium hatchback segment. Read more

Keep summer bloating at bay with this wonderful morning drink

Summer bloating is real and there could be many reasons behind feeling puffy and uncomfortable during the hot weather. Here's how to prepare the drink according to the Ayurveda expert. Read more

