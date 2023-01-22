Afternoon brief: PM to attend event on naming of 21 unnamed Andaman & Nicobar islands; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to name 21 unnamed islands in Andaman and Nicobar on Monday

Twenty-one large unnamed islands of Andaman & Nicobar will be named after Param Vir Chakra awardees in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Parakram Diwas on Monday, according to a release from the Prime Minister’ Office (PMO). Read more

'How can he be ideal?': Kannada writer says Lord Ram used to ‘drink’ with Sita

Noted Kannada writer and rationalist KS Bhagwan courted controversy by claiming that Valmiki's Ramayana states Lord Ram would sit with his wife Sita and drink wine in the afternoon. Read more

Ramiz Raja makes stunning Rohit Sharma comparison statement on Shubman Gill after India star's record double century

Team India scripted a stunning series win against 2019 World Cup runners-up New Zealand with an emphatic eight-wicket win in Raipur on Saturday. The bowlers folded New Zealand for just 108 before India wrapped up the chase in just 20.1 overs. Read more

Neetu Kapoor shares Ranbir Kapoor's childhood pic with Rishi Kapoor as she remembers late husband on anniversary

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor would have celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on January 22. To mark the occasion, Neetu shared an old family photo with their children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Read more

Anand Mahindra shares video to show how deepfake tech can create ‘potentially deceptive content’

A video shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter has sparked all sorts of reactions among people. The video he shared shows a person explaining how deepfake technology can be used to create convincing yet entirely fictional video content. The business tycoon also iterated the same issue in his tweet and posted how the tech can easily create ‘potentially deceptive content’. Read more

Hypervitaminosis: Warning signs of excess vitamins in your body; how it can be treated

Vitamins and minerals perform crucial functions in the body and are needed for normal cell function, growth, and development. While we get vitamins from our daily diet, in cases of nutritional deficiencies, supplementation is necessary and is prescribed by your medical expert. Read more

Web story: Essential tips to get a toned body

Want to strengthen and tone your body? Follow these tips. Read more

