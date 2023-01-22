Neetu Kapoor shares Ranbir Kapoor's childhood pic with Rishi Kapoor as she remembers late husband on anniversary

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor would have celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on January 22. To mark the occasion, Neetu shared an old family photo with their children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, due to a prolonged illness. On Sunday, as Neetu remembered her late husband, she posted a photo from Ranbir and Riddhima's childhood, and wrote in the caption, "Time flies... only memories..." Also read: When Ritu Nanda brought brother Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor together with a surprise engagement

In the throwback photo Neetu posted on Instagram to mark her and Rishi's wedding anniversary, the veteran actor wore a pair of blue shorts with a white T-shirt and a hat. Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima were seen wearing caps and casual clothes in the family picture from their childhood. The late Rishi Kapoor wore a graphic T-shirt with Mickey Mouse on it. The family-of-four posed with fresh pink and white flowers in the background, presumingly taken during a holiday. Riddhima dropped a series of heart emojis on the photo. Many fans remembered Rishi as they commented on Neetu's post and wished the couple on their wedding anniversary.

Neetu Kapoor shared Rishi Kapoor's throwback picture with Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu married on January 22, 1980. While Riddhima, the couple's first child was born in September 1980, Ranbir was born two years later. Rishi and Neetu's first film together was the 1974 movie Zehreela Insaan. Neetu Kapoor was only 16, when she co-starred with 22 year-old Rishi Kapoor in the film. Since then, the couple had starred together in films like Do Dooni Char, Besharam, Kabhi Kabhie, Rafoo Chakkar and Amar Akbar Anthony.

On April 30, 2020, Rishi Kapoor died during the Covid-19 lockdown in Mumbai after battling Leukaemia for two years. Prior to his death, he was in New York for his treatment with Neetu and family. Two years later, his son, actor Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022. The couple welcomed daughter Raha Kapoor in November 2022. Rishi and Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is married to Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahni and the couple has a daughter named Samara Sahni.

