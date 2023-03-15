Afternoon brief: Puducherry to shut schools amid H3N2 spread fear, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

H3N2: As of 11 March, Puducherry reported 79 cases of influenza, belonging to the viral H3N2 subtype.(HT_PRINT)

H3N2 outbreak: Puducherry schools to remain shut from March 16-26

Amid the spike in cases of H3N2 virus, Puducherry Education minister A Namassivayam announced that all schools in the union territory will remain closed from 16 March (Thursday) to 26 March (Sunday). Read more

Ram Charan, Jr NTR 'didn't feel comfortable performing' Naatu Naatu on stage: Oscars 2023 producer

Actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR were supposed to perform the Naatu Naatu song from RRR live at the 95th Academy Awards, Raj Kapoor has said. Read more

Mrunal Thakur in two beautiful lehengas serves the perfect wedding look, modern brides-to-be take notes. All pics

Mrunal Thakur's latest photoshoot is winning hearts online with the star's breathtaking elegance and gorgeous Indian wear she donned for the pictures. The actor recently shot for designer Shehla Khan's latest collection 'Venus'. Read more

Woman beautifully plays Oscar-winning song Nattu Nattu from RRR on a veena. Watch

SS Rajamouli's Telugu film RRR's song Naatu Naatu has become a sensational hit worldwide. The song has won several prestigious awards, including Best Original Song at the Oscars. Ever since the historic win, many netizens have taken to social media to talk about the song. Read more

5 cooling face masks to beat the heat

Here are 5 cooling face masks to protect your skin form the summer heat. Read more