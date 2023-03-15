H3N2 outbreak: Puducherry schools to remain shut from March 16-26

Amid the spike in cases of H3N2 virus, Puducherry Education minister A Namassivayam announced that all schools in the union territory will remain closed from 16 March (Thursday) to 26 March (Sunday), reported news agency ANI. H3N2: As of 11 March, Puducherry reported 79 cases of influenza, belonging to the viral H3N2 subtype.(PTI)

As of 11 March, Puducherry reported 79 cases of influenza, belonging to the viral H3N2 subtype while, But no death related to H3N2 has been reported in the union territory till now, reported Mint.