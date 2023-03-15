H3N2 virus: ‘No need to panic’, says Maha health minister after spike in cases

With the H3N2 influenza virus cases in Maharashtra witnessing a spike, health minister Tanaji Sawant on Wednesday said that “there is no need to panic” as the virus is “not fatal and can be cured by medical treatment”. Sawant informed that the state has reported 352 cases of the virus so far, and the patients are undergoing treatment. A health worker (R) collects blood sample from a school student for health checkup as a precaution against the H3N2 virus.(AFP)

“Hospitals have also been asked to be on alert,” he added.

Several states including Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, and Karnataka are witnessing a spike in the H3N2 cases. According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka and Haryana have confirmed one death each from H3N2 influenza so far.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Puducherry education minister A Namassivayam announced that all schools in the union territory will remain closed for 10 days from March 16 to March 26 in view of the rising cases.

The H3N2 variant virus was detected in 2011 in humans with genes from avian, swine, and human viruses and the 2009 H1N1 pandemic virus M gene, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The symptoms include fever, respiratory issues like cough and runny nose, as well as other symptoms including body aches, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Children below five years of age, people who are 65 years and older, pregnant people, and people with certain long-term health conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart disease, weakened immune systems, and neurological or neurodevelopmental conditions are at a higher risk of developing complications due to the virus, as per CDC.

