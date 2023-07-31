Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Afternoon brief: Raghav Chadha lauds INDIA MPs' Manipur visit, slams Centre; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jul 31, 2023 01:17 PM IST

'After wiping off tears...': AAP's Raghav Chadha on INDIA MPs' Manipur visit

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Monday lauded the delegation of Opposition's I.N.D.I.A or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance for visiting strife-torn Manipur and said the representative MPs had come back “after wiping off the tears of the people of Manipur". Read More

TV host at Donald Trump rally clarifies own stand on killing liberals, globalists, and RINOs

A TV host named Matthew Alvarez of Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) has clarified his stand on liberals, globalists and RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) after he was heard backing the argument to "kill them all" during a live interaction on TV. Read More

Rahul Mahajan reacts to reports of divorce from third wife Natalya Ilina: 'I want to keep my private life private'

Television personality Rahul Mahajan and wife Natalya Ilina, have reportedly split. As per a new report by The Times of India, the couple had compatibility issues since the beginning of their marriage, which was held in 2018. They parted ways last year, as per the report, and have filed for divorce. Read More

Monsoon mood swings: Experts on how prolonged rains affect your mental health

Can rains affect your moods and behaviour? Turns out that sudden rainfall, prolonged rains, cloudy weather or thunderstorms, all can affect our mental health and moods in a variety of ways. You may feel, sleepy, gloomy, relaxed or agitated when it rains, due to a series of hormonal and psychological reasons. Read More

Topics
top news latest news
