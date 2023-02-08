Afternoon brief: Ruckus in Parliament over Kharge's 'mouni baba' remark, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ruckus in Parliament over Kharge's 'mouni baba' remark; 'Doesn't suit you'

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he is silent on those who are spreading hatred in the country. Read more

RBI repo rate hike: How will it affect fixed deposits (FDs)?

In its first monetary policy decision after the Union Budget 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points. Read more

Man pays extra for a window seat on British Airways flight. Here’s what he got instead

Be it by air or road, most people prefer window seats while travelling to enjoy nature’s scenery. Read more

'Why can't he be dropped? If you don't fit in the team...': Kapil Dev's brutal assessment of 'lucky' India batter

With just one day to go for the start of the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, the home team is scurrying to figure its team combination for the series opener in Nagpur. Read more

Twitter trolls Leonardo DiCaprio over romance with Eden Polani, 19: 'She was not even born when Titanic was released'

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, who is infamous for dating models under the age of 25, was recently spotted with another model named Eden Polani, 19. Read more

