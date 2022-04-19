Afternoon brief: Sena's Raut's warning to BJP on tensions in big cities, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sena's Raut's 'Sri Lanka, Ukraine' warning to BJP on tensions in big cities

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amid recent tensions between communities in several states, including Maharashtra, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on Tuesday targeted the BJP, saying India's economy may face bigger challenges than the neighbouring Sri Lanka and war-hit Ukraine if big cities continue to witness such incidents. Read more

Kerala HC declines 'love jihad' plea as Christian woman weds Muslim man: Report

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday declined to interfere in the marriage of a Christian woman to a Muslim man, observing 'she has taken a decision... it is her will and pleasure'. Read more

Pakistan's PML-N accuses Imran Khan of misappropriating ‘310 mn foreign funds’

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has since been under the scanner over allegations of financial impropriety, including charges by the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N) of the 'theft' of over 310 million Pak rupees in domestic and foreign funds from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Alia Bhatt's bridesmaids in 'sappy' snaps from wedding, signs a cute pledge to them. See pics

New pictures have emerged from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, in which the groom is seen posing with the bridesmaids. See pics

Michael Vaughan names ‘best T20 player in the world’ after KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match, terms it a 'fact'

Jos Buttler's magnificent hundred - his second of the season - in an IPL 2022 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, earned him the tag of 'world's best T20 player' from former England captain Michael Vaughan. Read more

World Liver Day 2022: Naturopathic treatment for fatty liver diseases

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The liver is one of the most important organs of the body. From processing the consumed food items to removing the toxins from the body, liver is accountable for more than 500 of the works of the human body so far. Read more

Honda City :HEV Hybrid sedan production starts, mileage claim of 26.5 kmpl

Honda Cars India has rolled out the first of its 2022 City :HEV Hybrid sedan ahead of its launch. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON