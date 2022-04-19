World Liver Day 2022: Naturopathic treatment for fatty liver diseases

World Liver Day 2022: The liver is one of the most important organs of the body. From processing the consumed food items to removing the toxins from the body, liver is accountable for more than 500 of the works of the human body so far. However, it is important to know that when proper care of the liver is not taken, it can lead to several other diseases. Fatty liver is one such condition where fat deposits in the liver and hinders the proper functioning of the organ. It also slows down the bile and insulin production needed for proper function of the body. Excess amounts of fat can lead to permanent scarring or liver failure as well.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. K Shanmugam, Assistant Chief Medical Officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute said, “Naturopathic treatment encourages NASH (Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis) patients to manage their comorbidities through various lifestyle changes, diet and supplements. Naturopathy recognises that every individual is different and requires a different treatment option.” He further noted down the naturopathic treatment plan in treating fatty liver diseases.

Diet – It is important to include organic fruits and green leafy vegetables into the diet. In case of insulin resistance, it is recommended to avoid the intake of sugar.

Exercise – Daily practice of yoga, running, cycling, swimming is recommended to maintain a healthy weight. Regular exercise also helps in reducing fatty acid synthesis, increasing fatty acid oxidation and preventing hepatocellular and mitochondrial damage.

Cut off salt and fried foods – Food items with excess fat and friend food items make it difficult for the liver to process it. This further leads to increase in weight. People with obesity are more prone to fatty liver diseases.

Simple ingredients for natural remedy – Cinnamon, apple cider vinegar, turmeric and Indian gooseberry, also known as amla are some of the food items that help in reducing fatty liver diseases. They are suggested to be included in the diet.

Drinking adequate water – The doctor recommends that 10-12 glasses of water should be drank daily to keep the body well-hydrated and improve the blood flow.

