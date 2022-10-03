Afternoon brief: Shashi Tharoor explains what Congress presidential poll is about; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress presidential poll is about how to take on BJP effectively: Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said the choice for his voting colleagues for the party’s October 17 presidential poll is only on how to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party most effectively. Read more

‘F1-milkman’: Man's innovative vehicle for milk delivery amazes netizens

Ingenious creations, or what we like to call "jugaad," are always interesting to see. The Internet is filled with many videos of people creating their own makeshift mechanisms that help them in their day-to-day life. From DIY coffee makers to building a food stand over a cycle, there are many cool creations people have come up with. Read more

Mahindra records highest-ever monthly sales, grabs toP position in SUV market

Mahindra and Mahindra has recorded its highest-ever monthly sales volume of 64,486 vehicles in September, registering a growthof 129% and highest-ever quarterly sales of 179,673 vehicles, marking a growth of 77% over last year. The automaker has grabbed number one position in SUVS with highest-ever SUV sales of 34,262 vehicles, growing by 166%. Read more

Rohit Sharma's golden reply to Harsha Bhogle's 'How do you protect Suryakumar's form' question is an absolute winner

During the post-match presentation ceremony, when Harsha Bhogle asked the India captain, "How do you keep Surya's form together? The form he is in... just protect it. How do you hold it together?" Rohit Sharma came up with a gem of a reply. Read more

After JioPhone, Reliance to unveil low-cost laptop priced just ₹15,000: Report

Reliance Jio has more than 42 crore customers. The laptop will run on the JioOS operating system and some of the Microsoft apps will also be available. It will be powered by Qualcomm chips based on technology from Arm Limited. Read more

Kareena Kapoor gets scared as fan invades her personal space at airport; fans praise her calm reaction. Watch

Kareena Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport late Sunday night with son Jehangir Ali Khan. She was hassled by a few fans who surrounded her to click pictures. Read more

