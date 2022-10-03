Kareena Kapoor gets scared as fan invades her personal space at airport; fans praise her calm reaction. Watch

Kareena Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport late Sunday night and was accompanied by her one-year-old son Jehangir Ali Khan and his nanny. However, as she walked towards the entry gate, a group of fans surrounded her to click selfies with her, leaving her hassled. Her security team acted on time and made way for her to walk through. Also read: Kareena Kapoor gets a new Mercedes worth ₹2 cr; Jeh goes out for a ride

As Kareena stepped out of her car in a white shirt and track pants paired with a knitted sleeveless sweater and shades and walked towards the gate, a bunch of fans gathered around her. The actor looked scared for a moment as a fan was about to put his arm across her shoulder for a selfie but was stopped in time by her bodyguard. Kareena regained her composure and made her way through them. The nanny stepped out moments later and followed her with Jeh in her arms.

A fan commented on the video, “This is not right, fans should know how to behave.” Another wrote, “Very bad fans should not forget their limits.” One more fan said, “People have gone Mad or what? Have some decency.” A comment also read, “She really got scared….ppl must be a lil sensitive…they’re also humans."

Jehangir Ali Khan with his nanny. (Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor and Jehangir Ali Khan at Mumbai airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Kareena left for London for the shooting of her next, to be directed by Hansal Mehta. The film will be co-produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures. Kareena had announced the film in August last year. She had shared a picture with Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor on Instagram and captioned it, “New beginnings.”

Hansal had also written along with the picture, "They are incredible women and I’m thrilled to be working with them (and to be in the same frame as them) Looking forward to this journey @kareenakapoorkhan and @ektarkapoor."

Kareena was recently seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film couldn't do wonders at the box office and wrapped up at ₹58 crore in India.

