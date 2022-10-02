Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor gets a new Mercedes worth 2 cr; Jeh goes out for a ride, waves at paparazzi

Kareena Kapoor gets a new Mercedes worth 2 cr; Jeh goes out for a ride, waves at paparazzi

bollywood
Published on Oct 02, 2022 02:49 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have splurged on a new Mercedes Benz car. They welcomed the white beauty home and Jeh got the first ride.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome new car home. (Viral Bhayani)(Viral Bhayani)
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcome new car home. (Viral Bhayani)(Viral Bhayani)
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently purchased a new all-white Mercedes Benz car. On Sunday, they welcomed the new ride home and shared its first glimpse with the media followed by the auspicious coconut-breaking ceremony. It was their little munchkin, Jehangir Ali Khan who got the first ride with her nannies and a video of the same has captured the attention of fans. Also read: Saif Ali Khan lifts Taimur, Jehangir in each arm

In a paparazzi video, Kareena Kapoor in a casual look is seen holding Jeh while she unveiled the car. Soon after, Jeh who wore a blue t-shirt with shorts, is spotted zooming off in his swanky ride with his nanny. He also waved at the media stationed outside his house.

Reacting to the video, a fan said, “Jeh baba’s nanny is so lucky that she roams with jeh in the new car,” with laughing emojis. Another one added, “I love her baby sitter…so many years of responsibility..n still goin on stay blessed.”

Mercedes Benz S 350D can cost around 1.90 Crore in India, as per Carwale.com. The couple also bought a Jeep Wrangler (over 60 lakh) a couple of days ago.

The star couple’s new car arrived home right after Saif Ali Khan’s much-awaited film, Vikram Vedha. Starring Hrithik Roshan, the film was released on September 30 and is the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film with the same name, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. It’s directed by Pushkar and Gayatri who helm the original one as well.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next starring in Sujoy Ghosh's film, with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. It’s her maiden project and her OTT debut for Netflix. She was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Besides this, she is slated to start filming for Hansal Mehta’s project soon.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor saif ali khan jehangir ali khan + 1 more
kareena kapoor saif ali khan jehangir ali khan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out