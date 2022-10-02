Kareena Kapoor gets a new Mercedes worth 2 cr; Jeh goes out for a ride, waves at paparazzi

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently purchased a new all-white Mercedes Benz car. On Sunday, they welcomed the new ride home and shared its first glimpse with the media followed by the auspicious coconut-breaking ceremony. It was their little munchkin, Jehangir Ali Khan who got the first ride with her nannies and a video of the same has captured the attention of fans. Also read: Saif Ali Khan lifts Taimur, Jehangir in each arm

In a paparazzi video, Kareena Kapoor in a casual look is seen holding Jeh while she unveiled the car. Soon after, Jeh who wore a blue t-shirt with shorts, is spotted zooming off in his swanky ride with his nanny. He also waved at the media stationed outside his house.

Reacting to the video, a fan said, “Jeh baba’s nanny is so lucky that she roams with jeh in the new car,” with laughing emojis. Another one added, “I love her baby sitter…so many years of responsibility..n still goin on stay blessed.”

Mercedes Benz S 350D can cost around ₹1.90 Crore in India, as per Carwale.com. The couple also bought a Jeep Wrangler (over ₹60 lakh) a couple of days ago.

The star couple’s new car arrived home right after Saif Ali Khan’s much-awaited film, Vikram Vedha. Starring Hrithik Roshan, the film was released on September 30 and is the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film with the same name, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. It’s directed by Pushkar and Gayatri who helm the original one as well.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next starring in Sujoy Ghosh's film, with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. It’s her maiden project and her OTT debut for Netflix. She was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Besides this, she is slated to start filming for Hansal Mehta’s project soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON