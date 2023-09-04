Afternoon briefing: Sonia Gandhi calls key meet, Omar Abdullah reacts as J&K lecturer reinstated; all the latest new

Sonia Gandhi, the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CCP), has scheduled a meeting of the party's Parliamentary strategy group for Tuesday at 5 pm. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the plan for the upcoming special session of Parliament, which is scheduled to take place from September 18-22. Additionally, Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the party, has also called a meeting with MPs belonging to the newly formed INDIA bloc. It's worth noting that the Union government has announced that this session of both Houses of Parliament will not include the Question Hour or private members' business Dig deeper In this Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 file photo, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi arrives for the INDIA alliance meeting, in Mumbai. (PTI)

Petitioning the Supreme Court is neither illegal nor anti-national, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Monday, welcoming the UT administration's move to revoke the suspension of a lecturer who supports the restoration of Article 370 in the former state. His remarks come after Zahoor Ahmad Bhat's suspension was revoked days after the Supreme court raised questions over the action. Bhat is also a petitioner against against the Article 370 abrogation case Dig deeper

More on Article 370 hearing: Kashmir Pandit group questions credentials of NC leader Lone

The Latest News

Why did the Indian Space Research Organisation commanded the Vikram Lander to make a soft landing on the lunar surface again on Monday Dig deeper

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Bhubaneswar made an emergency landing on Monday in Odisha after due to a technical snag following a bird hit Dig deeper

India News

The Indian Army is encouraging its soldiers to undertake social service during leave, and contribute to the organisation’s nation-building effort Dig deeper

A cultural corridor has been set in a section of the venue for the G20 Leaders’ Summit to show heritage from the member nations Dig deeper

Global Matters:

China’s top economic planner is creating a new department to help private businesses to revive confidence in the sector and bolster growth Dig deeper

Russia's Monday attack on a major Ukraine grain port came hours before Vladimir Putin and his Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan, were due to hold talks Dig deeper

IMF chief on Monday hailed the "productive and substantive" talks with China officials as she wrapped up a visit to the country. Dig deeper

One good read

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is set to complete the Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, the world’s longest twin-lane tunnel above 13,000 ft that will allow faster deployment of weapons and soldiers to forward areas in Tawang, by end of September at a time when India has sharpened its focus on developing infrastructure near the China border, officials aware of the matter said on Sunday. The foundation stone of the ₹700 crore Sela tunnel on the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2019. The project is significant as winter connectivity to Tawang over the 14,000 ft Sela pass posed a logistics challenge for the army for decades, with the movement of men, weapons and stores severely affected for three to four months every year. Dig deeper

Sports Goings:

India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan became parents to a baby boy on Monday. India pacer Bumrah had left the Asia Cup 2023 ahead of his team's Group A match against Nepal, due to 'personal reasons', which as it turns was for the occasion of his first-born, whom the couple has named Angad. Bumrah shared the post on Instagram with a lovely caption along with a beautiful picture of the three holding hands Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus:

Gadar 2 team recently hosted a grand success party in Mumbai which was attended by many actors including Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Tabu, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, to Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Now, several pictures and videos from inside the bash has emerged online. Notably, a day after the party, Gadar 2, a sequel to the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, entered the ₹500 crore club at the domestic box office Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health:

In view of celebration of Teachers' Day occassion on Tuesday, Dr Chandni suggests some ways to express gratitude and appreciation to your teachers for their guidance and assistance. In a bid to acknowledge a teacher's constant effort to better the lives of their students, Dr Chandni suggests that the students can write personalised letters, gift flowers, or plan a fun day for their teachers the mark the day Dig deeper

