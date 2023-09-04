Teachers' Day 2023: 6 ways to say 'thank you' to your teachers

Teachers have a great power to mould a child's personality. They not only pass on the knowledge they have to their beloved students, but also provide them constant motivation to excel and become better people, team players, and empathetic individuals. No wonder every student shares a special bond with their teachers and remember them for life. While eventually students may lose touch with their teachers, they always feel gratitude for their mentors. If you have an awesome teacher in your life, but you do not know how to thank them, here are ways you can express your gratitude to them on this day. (Also read: Teachers' Day 2023: 12 ways a teacher can positively impact a child's life, mental health) Presenting your teachers with small tokens of appreciation is a great way to show your gratitude and love for them(Freepik)

"Teachers' Day offers a special opportunity to recognise the vital contributions of educators. It is a time to express gratitude for teachers' commitment to enriching their students' academic journeys and cultivating supportive learning environments. Teacher's Day celebrations can also highlight exceptional teachers making strides in their field or elevating the educational climate in their communities. Conveying sincere appreciation reminds teachers their dedication is valued, while strengthening positive student-teacher relationships. Honouring teachers' profound impact reaffirms their critical role in empowering emerging generations," says Dr Chandni Tugnait is M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director - Gateway of Healing.

Dr Chandni suggests some ways to express gratitude and appreciation to your teachers for their guidance and assistance:

1. Write a personalised letter or a thank you card

Nothing beats the time-old method of expressing gratitude by sharing personalized heartfelt words. You can also get creative with it and make the card or letter into a beautiful piece of art by adding some creative touches. Write the letter on a beautiful letter writing sheet or make a handmade card and decorate it beautifully.

2. Give flowers or a small gift

Presenting your teachers with small tokens of appreciation is a great way to show your gratitude and love for them. Flowers are an ideal gift with many meanings assigned to each of them; sunflowers symbolize happiness and optimism, whereas carnations stand for admiration. Or you can give symbolic gifts like candles, picture frames, planners, potted plants, and mugs. Teachers will appreciate and feel appreciated even for modest deeds of kindness.

3. Plan a day of fun

Plan a surprise celebration and play fun games and conduct engaging activities or competitions exclusively for teachers. It could be both indoor and outdoor activities like sports, quizzes, treasure hunts, dumb charades, or fun team games. Actively participate along with teachers and ensure they have a great time. It strengthens student-teacher bonding.

4. Make a personalized video

Make a video together with other students where each of you, individually or in groups, share a message of appreciation or share some nice story about your teacher, or just tell how much you appreciate and why. This comes in stride with the ways today’s digital age has accepted.

5. Express gratitude

Take the time to talk to your teachers personally and let them know how much of an impact they have had on you and how much you look up to them. A few words of gratitude and appreciation can go a long way for your teachers in assuring them that they are doing all they can and will give them the dedication to do even better.

6. Stay connected

Many students may have already graduated and moved on with their lives, so for them, the best course of action would be to get in touch with their teachers and simply express their gratitude for helping them get where they are while also keeping in touch because you never know when you might need the sage advice of your teachers.

"Students get the ideal opportunity on Teachers' Day to express their sincere gratitude to the teachers, mentors and coaches who have made a difference in their lives. There are many ways to make them feel happy and appreciated on this important day, from thoughtful homemade presents, cards, and performances to treating them to meals and enjoyable activities. Gratitude doesn't have to be a worldly act; sincere thanks and small tokens of appreciation can make a teacher's day and improve the rapport between students and teachers," concludes Dr Chandni.