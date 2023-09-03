On Parliament's special session, Sanjay Raut's big claim: ‘Heard PM Modi wants to…'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday hit out at the BJP-led union government for calling a special session of Parliament during Ganesh Utsav, saying people of Maharashtra observe fast and don't leave home during the festival. While the agenda of the five-day Parliament session has been kept under wraps, Raut claimed that the prime minister wants to have discussions on “China invading Ladakh” and the Manipur issue. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut.(ANI)

“In Maharashtra, we have Ganesh Utsav so we can't go. Modi ji would never call a special session of Parliament during Navratri,” the Shiv Sena leader told reporters.

“We have heard that PM Modi wants to have a discussion on China invading Ladakh and the Manipur issue. China has published a new map showing Ladakh as its territory.”

“If PM Modi is devastated by the map that was published by China in which Arunachal Pradesh's and Ladakh's land of India was shown and wants to discuss it then we welcome it...A special session should be called on Manipur and China's intrusion into our land. Then discussion will happen. I am thankful to PM Modi if he's going to discuss these,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Raut said that Prime Minister Modi should discuss China in the special session of the parliament without any fear.

Taking to social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter), Raut said, “It has been learned that PM Modi has called for a special session of the parliament in the 'Amrit Kaal' to discuss China's occupation of India's land and the publication of the map of the newly occupied part.”

“Discuss China in the special session without any fear. We will support the government in this discussion,” Raut added.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday summoned both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to meet on September 18, the day when the five-day special session of Parliament will begin.

In a notification to both Houses separately, President Murmu said, "In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by clause (1) of article 85 of the Constitution, I hereby summon the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, to meet at New Delhi on Monday, the 18th September 2023 at 11.00 A.M."

The announcement of the special session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year.

