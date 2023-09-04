Maratha quota row: Maharashtra CM to hold key meet, protesters observe bandh

On Monday, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde will hold a meeting of the state's Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha Reservation to discuss the community's demands after its quota protests in the Jalna district took a violent turn following a police lathi-charge. Sakal Maratha Samaj members stage a 'Rasta Roko' protest on Pune-Solapur Highway against Jalna administration over alleged lathicharge on protestors.(PTI)

Also, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis called up Manoj Jarange Patil, who is the leading the ongoing agitation, to discuss the Maratha community's demands. Earlier, Fadnavis assured Patil over a call that those responsible for the incident in Jalna would be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) is observing a day-long bandh in various parts of the state to condemn the lathi-charging of protesters in Jalna during their demand for the Maratha quota. The protesters also blocked a road in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad) expressing their anger over the police action.

Patil said he conveyed the demands to a government delegation led by minister Girish Mahajan who came to meet the agitated protesters.

"The government had called us to Mumbai for talks but we do not feel that there is any need to come to Mumbai now because a govt delegation led by Minister Girish Mahajan met us and discussed with us. Whatever we had to say, we have told them. We have made it clear to them that the government will have to announce the Maratha reservation in Maharashtra within 2 days, and will also have to implement it," he told ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, Shinde said that the state government was committed to providing reservations to the Maratha community.

Speaking on the incident, he said, "In November 2014, when the coalition government was in power under the leadership of then CM Devendra Fadnavis, the government announced the Maratha reservation. The high court also upheld the Maratha Reservation decision taken by the government. But the supreme court took a different decision."

"Everyone knows that this is due to someone's negligence. The issue of the Maratha Reservation is currently in the court. The state government is fully prepared to fight this case in court. There are some difficulties, and the state government is trying to resolve them," he added.

Shinde also appealed to the people to be careful of those who wanted to take political mileage from the situation. On Sunday, the chief minister announced that Jalna's superintendent of police, Tushar Doshi, is being sent on compulsory leave, and two deputy SP-rank officers have been transferred out of the district.

On Friday, a clash had broken out between police and protesters in Jalna after police lathi-charged and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the violent mob after the protesters allegedly refused to let authorities shift to hospital a man on hunger strike for Maratha quota. Several people including 40 police personnel, were injured and over 15 state transport buses were set on fire in the violence.

(With inputs from agencies)