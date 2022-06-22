Afternoon brief: Staggering figures in study on India's prison population, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India has second highest pre-trial detainees among Commonwealth nations: Study

As of December 2020, India’s prison population consists of 76.1 percent pre-trial detainees who are locked up as suspects and/or witnesses to crimes, a new study conducted by the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) has revealed. Read more

'If the person doesn't even have regret, how can you stay silent?': Saha makes big revelation on journalist controversy

On February 19 of this year, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha, on his official Twitter profile, had called out journalist Boria Majumdar for using intimidatory language on messaging application ‘WhatsApp’. Saha had shared screenshots of his conversation with Majumdar after the player did not revert to his request for an interview. “You did not call, never again will I interview you. I don’t take insults kindly. And I will remember this. This wasn’t something ypu (you) should have done,” the screenshot read. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan's 'respectful' nature won cinematographer's heart at first meeting: 'He sweetly apologised for delay'

Shah Rukh Khan's fans often share stories of their sweet interactions with the actor. Recently, a cinematographer recalled his 'fanboy' moment at an ad shoot, when Shah Rukh charmed him with his respectful nature. The cinematographer also recalled how Shah Rukh 'came slightly behind schedule as he was filming the night before, but apologised to everyone for the delay. Read more

Kiara Advani's white gown is elegant as ever. Deets inside

Kiara Advani is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The actor was recently spotted promoting the film in Kolkata with her co-star from the film Varun Dhawan. From getting in the iconic yellow taxis of the City of Joy to stepping into educational institutes to speak of their film, the duo did it all. Read more

Indian man holds yoga pose for nearly 30 minutes, creates world record. Watch

Are you someone who loves keeping a track of the various world records? Do you often find yourself scrolling through the social media pages managed by Guinness World Records (GWR)? If your answers to the questions are yes and yes, then here is a video that may entertain you. The clip shows a man bagging the record for holding a yoga pose, referred to as scorpion position, for nearly 30 minutes. Read more

