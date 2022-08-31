Afternoon brief: Statement recorded of Twitter user linked to Zubair’s arrest and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Statement of Twitter user whose complaint led to Zubair’s arrest recorded

The Delhi Police have recorded the statement of the Twitter user, whose complaint led to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair’s arrest for “hurting religious feelings” over a 2018 tweet. Read more

Bihar law minister stripped of portfolio a day before anticipatory bail hearing

Bihar law minister Kartikey Singh was on Wednesday given the sugarcane industry portfolio, the cabinet secretariat department notification said. Read more

Researchers in Canada developing oral treatment for diabetes

A team of researchers in Canada has claimed to be developing an oral treatment for diabetes where insulin absorption is similar to that for injected doses. Read more

Lookout notice against Huawei executive set aside

Huawei Telecommunications (India) chief executive officer Li Xiongwei’s departure from India cannot be “detrimental to sovereignty, security and integrity of India” nor it is “detrimental to bilateral relations or strategic and/or economic relations of India”, a Delhi court said on Monday while setting aside a lookout circular (LOC) issued against him by the Income Tax department. Read more

Cobra movie review: Vikram-starrer gets predictable in the end, despite stretches of brilliance

Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Cobra is the kind of film you want to appreciate as well as find faults with. It deserves to be praised because it gives Vikram his most ambitious film in recent years, and the star has so much fun playing a role that doesn’t scream hero. Read more

Kapil Dev's '...understand that you're playing for the country' message for Virat Kohli, says 'don't focus on runs

After a month-long break, former India captain Virat Kohli returned to the Indian team for the Asia Cup and was picked in the playing XI for the blockbuster match against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai where he scored 35 runs in the side's five-wicket win. Read more

Shehnaaz Gill gets dolled up in ivory Manish Malhotra saree and stylish blouse, drops new pics on Instagram: See here

The Filmfare Awards saw the biggest names of Bollywood in attendance, including Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal with Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, and more stars. Read more

2022 MG Gloster launched, gets minor tweaks and new infotainment, ADAS

The 2022 MG Gloster gets an updated i-Smart touchscreen infotainment system that adds a lot of connectivity features than before. Read more

