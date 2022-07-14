Afternoon brief: Statue of Mahatma Gandhi vandalised in Toronto, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Statue of Mahatma Gandhi vandalised in Toronto; India expresses outrage

The Indian government on Wednesday expressed its outrage to Ottawa over the vandalisation of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Toronto. The desecration of the statue, located at the Vishnu Mandir in Richmond Hill in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA left congregants in a state of shock and the Indio-Canadian community irate. Read more

Words such as ashamed, abused, betrayed declared unparliamentary

Commonly used words such as ashamed, abused, betrayed, corrupt, drama, hypocrisy, and incompetent are among those that have been declared unparliamentary and can no longer be used, according to a new booklet Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued ahead of Parliament’s Monsoon Session from July 18. The booklet lists at least 40 unparliamentary words as well as expressions that would be expunged if used. Read more

'Virat going through lean patch for long time…': Syed Kirmani passes no nonsense verdict on Kohli's selection for T20 WC

Former India captain Virat Kohli has not been in the best of forms, and it has led to questions being raised regarding his place in the Indian team. The right-handed batter had an average outing in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and his lean patch continued in the ongoing tour of England. In the rescheduled Test and the T20Is, Kohli failed to create an impact with the bat and while many thought he could find some groove in the ODIs, the talismanic cricketer was sidelined due to a groin strain. Read more

Emergency first look: Kangana Ranaut is unrecognisable as Indira Gandhi, fans say 'as always she nailed it'

Kangana Ranaut has unveiled the first look of her upcoming film, Emergency, as the shooting for the film is underway. Set to be made under Kangana's production banner, Manikarnika Films, Emergency features Kangana as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Read more

Is ghee for everyone? Ayurveda expert on who should avoid it

Ghee is gaining popularity as a desi superfood everyone must include in their daily diet as it's a good source of healthy fats and works wonders for your heart health. Eating ghee on empty stomach is said to be even more beneficial as it can cleanse your digestive system and help with constipation. Ghee has many wonderful benefits. It has anti-ageing and heart-healthy properties, it is good for eye health, it improves intellect and memory, boosts digestion, improves vitality, and good for skin health. However, an Ayurveda expert says ghee is not for everyone and it has its own set of contraindications. Read more

Elon Musk reacts to Twitter user’s picture of his old visiting card from 1995

Tech billionaire Elon Musk heads different companies. From automotive and energy company Tesla to American aerospace company SpaceX to neurotechnology company Neuralink Corporation, he acts as the CEO for various organisations. However, do you know about the first company he ever started? It was Zip2 - a company that generated online city guides for newspapers. A recent post by a Twitter user reminded people of the company again and the post went viral after it received a reply from Musk himself. Read more

