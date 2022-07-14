Elon Musk reacts to Twitter user’s picture of his old visiting card from 1995

Tech billionaire Elon Musk heads different companies. From automotive and energy company Tesla to American aerospace company SpaceX to neurotechnology company Neuralink Corporation, he acts as the CEO for various organisations. However, do you know about the first company he ever started? It was Zip2 - a company that generated online city guides for newspapers. A recent post by a Twitter user reminded people of the company again and the post went viral after it received a reply from Musk himself.

The Twitter user who goes by DogeDesigner posted an old Zip2 visiting card of Elon Musk. “Elon Musk's Business Card from 1995,” they wrote and also tagged the innovator. The tweet captured people’s attention after Musk replied to the tweet and shared, “Ancient times.”

“An artifact,” wrote a Twitter user. A few also posted similar notion. “Can I still call you to those phone numbers? Hahaha,” joked another. “Damn. That’s old school,” expressed a third. “I would like one of those with your autograph. Best gift ever,” commented a fourth.

Musk and his younger brother, Kimbal Musk, founded Zip2 in California in 1995 and they eventually sold the company in 1999.