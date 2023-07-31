Evening brief: Supreme Court questions police role in Manipur sexual assault case; and all the latest news

‘Not like Nirbhaya’: Supreme Court on Manipur sexual assault case; police role questioned

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Manipur government over the ongoing violence in the northeastern state saying the incident of two Kuki women being paraded naked by a mob before subjecting them to sexual assault cannot be seen as an isolated case. The court termed the incident “horrendous” and said it will not want the state police to probe the matter as they virtually handed over the women to the rioting mob. Read more

Alia Bhatt shares happy pic with Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh; thanks fans for loving Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been receiving a good response from the critics and audiences ever since its release on July 28. On Monday, Alia Bhatt, who stars as Rani Chatterjee in the film, took to Instagram to thank everyone for showering love to the film. Read more

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with Taimur and Jeh return from Europe holiday, nail airport fashion in stylish looks

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan returned to Mumbai from their long Europe holiday with their two kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir (Jeh) Ali Khan. Today, the paparazzi clicked the couple and their two kids at the Mumbai airport. They shared pictures and videos of the family on social media. While Jeh and Taimur looked adorable, their parents chose stylish airport looks for their travels. Scroll through to check out the family's snippets from the airport. Read more

Elon Musk's X (Twitter) gets a new tagline, an updated iOS app. What all changed

Elon Musk's X, the rebranded name of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, rolled out its 10.0 update for iOS on Monday. This new update brings significant changes to the app's interface, replacing almost all mentions of "Twitter" with X, renaming “Tweets” to "Posts", and “Retweets” to "Reposts". The app's tagline, displayed on Apple's App Store, has been updated to "Blaze your glory!" Read here

5 bedroom plants to promote better sleep

'Karthik's become an honorary Englishman...': DK's dig at Ricky Ponting, Mark Taylor draws epic response from AUS greats

The fourth day of the fifth Ashes Test belonged to Australia and the rain. Chasing a target of 384 to record their first Ashes series win in England since 2001, openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja had put on a partnership of 135 runs when rain forced the two sets of players and the umpires back

