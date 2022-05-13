Afternoon brief: Supreme Court refuses to stop Gyanvapi Mosque survey, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Supreme Court refuses to stop Gyanvapi Mosque survey

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to immediately stop the survey of Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. Read more

IPL 2022: Setback for KKR as Pat Cummins ruled out of the season with hip injury

Kolkata Knight Riders' premier fast bowler Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the remainder of the season with a ‘minor hip injury'. Read more

Wamiqa Gabbi of Modern Love Mumbai, Mai calls acting journey ‘magical’: ‘My characters helped me sort personal life'

Wamiqa Gabbi, who was recently seen in the Netflix series Mai as Supriya Chaudhary, will now appear in the Amazon Prime Video series Modern Love Mumbai. Read more

What Ayurveda says about leaving hair oil overnight; is it healthy or harmful?

Oiling your hair has always been considered an important part of hair care routine and our mothers and grandmothers have always believed oil massages are the secret behind long. Read more

Aunt meets nephew after almost three years, his reaction is priceless. Watch

“Can’t express the joy,” this is what Instagram user Kanika Malhotra posted while sharing a video showcasing her reunion with her family. Read more

