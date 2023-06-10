Afternoon brief: Trains won't halt at Odisha station till CBI probe is over; and all the latest news

Odisha mishap: No train to stop at Bahanaga Bazar station till CBI probe is over

The Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district, where a deadly triple-train accident involving Coromondel Express, Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express and an iron ore-laden goods train resulted in death of at least 288 and injury to 1,200 passengers, has been shut down for stoppage of any train till the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the tragedy is over, officials said. Read More

‘Not a hate crime,’ rules Canadian law enforcement on Indira Gandhi float

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Canadian law enforcement does not believe that the display depicting the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi upon a float at a parade in the Greater Toronto Area on June 4 constitutes a hate crime. Read More

Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan responds after Rashmika Mandanna praises her Saami Saami performance. Watch

Never Have I Ever actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has reacted after Rashmika Mandanna praised her for dancing to her song Saami Saami from Pushpa. Taking to Twitter, Rashmika shared a fan's tweet along with a clip from the show. The clip is from season four of the Netflix series. Read More

Kiara Advani's hot pink saree and bralette with statement jhumkis will take you through summer in style: Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Kiara Advani visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show with her mother and Sidharth Malhotra's mother. The paparazzi clicked the star with her two moms outside the show set and shared the snippets on social media. Read More

Ajinkya Rahane's million-dollar 'Chennai Super Kings' statement after sensational 89 in WTC Final vs Australia

There were a lot many questions raised on Ajinkya Rahane's selection for the World Test Championship final. For a player who spent the better part of the last 18 months in absolute wilderness with world cricket devoid of any slightest information on Rahane's plan, the selection did shock many and blamed the selectors for taking a call based on his staggering return in IPL 2023. Read More

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail