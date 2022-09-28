Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Uttarakhand CM Dhami announces 25 lakh for family of murdered teen, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Uttarakhand CM Dhami announces 25 lakh for family of murdered teen, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 01:00 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Srinagar: People block the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway in protest against the killing of Ankita Bhandari, at Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal district.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Uttarakhand teen murder case: CM Dhami announces 25 lakh ex gratia

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the officials to provide financial assistance of 25 lakh to the kin of deceased Ankita Bhandari who was allegedly…read more.

All you need to know about 2 of banned PFI affiliates

The Centre has banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates after a week-long crackdown on their top leaders and office bearers across the country. Here is all you need…read more.

US visa nightmare: Wait time as long as 833 days for appointments. Details here

Amid a high volume of visa requests, the US Embassy in India announced on its website that travellers may not be accommodated according to their planned travel dates…read more.

Deepak Hooda ruled out of South Africa T20Is, 3 new additions as BCCI announces rejigged India squad

The BCCI confirmed on Wednesday that Deepak Hooda has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Shahbaz Ahmed…read more.

Code Name Tiranga trailer: Parineeti Chopra looks dangerous but also in love in action-packed espionage drama. Watch

Actor Parineeti Chopra will be seen in the upcoming action film Code Name: Tiranga. The trailer for the film was released on Wednesday and for a film that is being touted as one of…read more.

Harly, a malware on Google Play that can clean up your bank account

Cybersecurity experts have warned of a new malware which can drain users' bank accounts in the form of signing up for paid subscriptions without anyone getting the wind of it…read more.

Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range

Tata Tiago EV (electric vehicle) was officially unveiled and launched in the country on Wednesday at a starting price of 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). This is the…read more.

Indian food blogger posts video of 'dragon fruit chai'. Here's what people think

A video of a man selling chai in Bangladesh has surfaced online and is receiving mixed responses from netizens. You might be wondering why? Well, as opposed to regular tea, this man…read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
google play trend
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP