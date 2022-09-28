Afternoon brief: Uttarakhand CM Dhami announces 25 lakh for family of murdered teen, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Uttarakhand teen murder case: CM Dhami announces ₹25 lakh ex gratia

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the officials to provide financial assistance of ₹25 lakh to the kin of deceased Ankita Bhandari who was allegedly…read more.

All you need to know about 2 of banned PFI affiliates

The Centre has banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates after a week-long crackdown on their top leaders and office bearers across the country. Here is all you need…read more.

US visa nightmare: Wait time as long as 833 days for appointments. Details here

Amid a high volume of visa requests, the US Embassy in India announced on its website that travellers may not be accommodated according to their planned travel dates…read more.

Deepak Hooda ruled out of South Africa T20Is, 3 new additions as BCCI announces rejigged India squad

The BCCI confirmed on Wednesday that Deepak Hooda has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Shahbaz Ahmed…read more.

Code Name Tiranga trailer: Parineeti Chopra looks dangerous but also in love in action-packed espionage drama. Watch

Actor Parineeti Chopra will be seen in the upcoming action film Code Name: Tiranga. The trailer for the film was released on Wednesday and for a film that is being touted as one of…read more.

Harly, a malware on Google Play that can clean up your bank account

Cybersecurity experts have warned of a new malware which can drain users' bank accounts in the form of signing up for paid subscriptions without anyone getting the wind of it…read more.

Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range

Tata Tiago EV (electric vehicle) was officially unveiled and launched in the country on Wednesday at a starting price of ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). This is the…read more.

Indian food blogger posts video of 'dragon fruit chai'. Here's what people think

A video of a man selling chai in Bangladesh has surfaced online and is receiving mixed responses from netizens. You might be wondering why? Well, as opposed to regular tea, this man…read more.

