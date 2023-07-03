Afternoon brief: ‘Will rebuild NCP’, says Sharad Pawar in show of strength after nephew's coup, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Will rebuild NCP’: Sharad Pawar in show of strength at Karad after Ajit Pawar's mutiny

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said there was a need to fight forces creating a communal divide in Maharashtra and he will rebuild the party. Read more

'India kept on winning one-sided': Sourav Ganguly fires first shot ahead of IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 blockbuster

India vs Pakistan is consistently one of the most exciting matches in world cricket, with the rarity of the battle in the modern day making every match eagerly anticipated and fiercely contested. Read more

Is your child eating too little or too much protein? How to calculate the right daily intake

If you make sure your child finishes their glass of milk or bowl of yoghurt or dal every day, the effort is worth it. Protein is important for their growing bodies as they have the essential amino acids that your kid needs for overall development and well-being. Read more

Are King the Land actors YoonA and Lee Jun-ho dating in real life? Here's the truth

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

YoonA and Lee Jun-ho, the lead characters in King the Land, are reportedly dating. Several reports surfaced claiming that the actors began dating before they started shooting King the Land. Read more

Couple recreates Rimjhim Gire Saawan in rain. ‘Justifiably going viral’, says Anand Mahindra

Rimjhim Gire Saawan has been a favourite for many since its release decades ago. Originally picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee, it is a song that beautifully captures the romantic essence of rain. Read more

5 yoga asanas that aid digestion

Here are the 5 yoga asanas that aid digestion. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON