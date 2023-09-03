Afternoon briefing: Assam CM on polygamy bill, high security for G20 Summit; all the latest news

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday that his government is planning to introduce a bill to ban 'polygamy' (the practice of marrying multiple spouses) in the state assembly in December. He said that the bill would be finalised within the next 45 days. Sarma, posting on X (formerly Twitter), mentioned that the state government had received as many as 149 suggestions in response to a public notice soliciting feedback on the matter. Out of these, 146 suggestions supported the bill, which Sarma described as “strong public support.” On the other hand, three organisations expressed their opposition to the bill. The state government issued a notice on August 21, inviting public opinions on the prohibition of polygamy, with a request for people to submit their views by August 30 via email or post. Dig deeper

About 130,000 security personnel will be on duty for the upcoming G20 Summit happening on September 9 and 10 in the national capital. Among them, about 45,000 officers from the Delhi Police and central forces will wear blue uniforms instead of the traditional khaki, representing India's police force. This group includes specialised commandoes capable of rappelling from helicopters and personal security officers with expert driving skills, all dedicated to ensuring the safety of the summit's guests. To counter potential aerial threats, the Indian military, along with Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, will employ anti-drone systems. During the weekend summit, strict border controls and regulated access to the city will be enforced to enhance security.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths in Bengaluru conducted surprise checks at buses that are entering the city from other states with sniffer dogs on Saturday.

A teacher was suspended in Bihar's Khagaria after he criticised department officials for reducing the number of school holidays during the remaining five months of the year, including important festivals like Rakshabandhan, in order to compensate for lost teaching days.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde appealed for peace after a sit-in hunger strike over the demand for the Maratha reservation turned violent in Jalna's Antarwali Sarathi village on Friday.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital with symptoms of mild fever on Sunday. Gandhi is under doctors' observation and is currently stable.

As many as 75 educators across the country will be conferred with the National Teachers' Award 2023 on Teachers' Day celebrated on September 5 for their their exemplary service that includes introducing innovative teaching and learning methods in classrooms, encouraging students to raise their voice against domestic violence, boosting enrolments among girls and helping children during the pandemic disruption. For the first time, the ministry has expanded the ambit of these awards and brought teachers from higher and skill education under it. Of the 75 winners, 50 are from schools, 12 from higher education institutions and 13 from skill and entrepreneurship training academies. Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of ₹50,000 and a silver medal.

Yohanes Kidane Disappearance: Deceased tech CEO Beau Mann's fiance Jason J Abate opens up in exclusive interview.

As many as six Indian films will premiere 2023 edition of North America's largest film event, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Gadar 2 has earned ₹6 crore nett in India on its 23rd day and minted over ₹493 crore so far, according to Sacnilk.com. The film that stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles has so far minted-- ₹284.63 crore (week one collection), ₹134.47 crore (week two collection), and ₹63.35 crore (week three collection). On Saturday night, Sunny held a success party for Gadar 2. It was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Anupam Kher. Apart from them, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Ananya Panday among others also marked their presence at the bash.

Though many try to put efforts to make relationships a healthy space for growth, affection and emotions, often they turn out to be toxic. One of the reasons can be repeating behavioral patterns of the people involved, or sometimes it is just one person being toxic to the other. Coercive control is one such abuse and is one of the most extreme toxic behaviors that can exist in a relationship. Here, one person tries to put the other one in line by oppressing them or threatening them. Check out these five signs of being under coercive control which is an extreme form of an abuse, explained by Psychotherapist Terri Cole.

The rain played a spoilsport in the much awaited India-Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup as a result of which only one innings was played. India had chosen to bat first and were bowled out on 266 runs in 48.3 overs. Pakistan couldn't commence their reply due to the inclement weather, resulting in the abandonment of the first one-day international (ODI) encounter between the arch-rivals since the 2019 World Cup in England. Citing to the rain-induced abandonment, the points for this match were shared with Pakistan progressing to the Super Fours, having previously defeated Nepal. India's path to the next round necessitates a victory against Nepal in their final group game.

