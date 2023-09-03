The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths in Bengaluru conducted surprise checks at buses that are entering the city from other states with sniffer dogs on Saturday. The search operations took place after the CCB officials suspected that a lot of narcotic substances were entering into the city from other states, through public transport. Bengaluru police conduct searches on inter state buses with sniffer dogs . Watch

In the social media platform X, Bengaluru police wrote, “As part of our #warondrugs today early morning buses and other vehicles entering the city were checked thoroughly for any drug sneaking into the city. Officers of CCB local police participated in the drive. Our narcotic sniffer dogs were also pressed into service.”

A lot of private and public transport buses travel to Bengaluru from neighboring Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa, Telangana and Maharashtra states. The sniffer dogs entered the boots of buses and checked all the luggage bags to detect narcotic substances.

In May, Karnataka’s director general of police (DGP) Alok Mohan directed the department to make Bengaluru a drug-free city in coming years. He said that the police department is announcing a ‘war on drugs.’

“In a meeting with all senior officials, we discussed the drug menace in Bengaluru and how to tackle it. Bengaluru will soon be a drug free city and I directed the officials to work for it. We have a plan in place and we will bring all peddlers behind the bars in upcoming months. There will be no tolerance against drug abuse,” the DGP then said.

