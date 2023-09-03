News / India News / Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital due to mild fever, condition stable

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital due to mild fever, condition stable

ANI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Sep 03, 2023 11:40 AM IST

Sonia Gandhi was admitted to a Delhi hospital with symptoms of mild fever on Sunday.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital with symptoms of mild fever on Sunday.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
Currently, Sonia Gandhi is under doctors' observation and is currently stable, sources said.

Earlier, the Congress leader was admitted to the hospital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection.

The former Congress president's recent appearance was at the opposition alliance INDIA meeting held in Mumbai on September 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sunday, September 03, 2023
