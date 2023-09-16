Afternoon briefing: Canada's trade mission to India postponed, Congress on media boycott row; all the latest news

The Canadian government has indefinitely postponed a trade mission to India, originally scheduled for October, led by Minister Mary Ng. This decision followed the pause on the Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA) in August. The postponement was reported by Canadian media, with no official reason provided by Ng's office. The announcement came hours after officials in New Delhi said that trade talks with Canada have been suspended till subversive activities are allowed in Canadian territory Dig deeper

More on Khalistan row: Special NIA court forfeits properties of listed Khalistani terrorist Rinda’s aides

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday clarified that the INDIA bloc's decision not to attend the shows of 14 journalists is not a 'boycott' but a movement of non-cooperation. He emphasised that it's not a permanent stance, and if the journalists in question change their approach, INDIA leaders will resume attending their shows. The list included Aditi Tyagi, Aman Chopra, Amish Devgan, Arnab Goswami, and others. Khera explained that they are not banning, boycotting, or blacklisting anyone but choosing not to cooperate with those spreading hatred in society.Dig deeper

More on media boycott row: On media boycott row, Assam CM's ‘moon’ jibe at Congress

The Latest News

40 students were injured after a students’ agitation at the Silchar National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Assam turned violent Dig deeper

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said that the restrictions on exports of basmati rice imposed by the government are against the interests of the farmers and demanded its immediate rollback Dig deeper

India News

Free speech is about taking a viewpoint without the fear of prosecution, the SC observed as it is set to examine the FIR against Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Manipur reportage Dig deeper

An analysis of data of 10-year puts spotlight on boat capsizing deaths in Bihar, which accounted for 12.2% of all deaths in incidents between 2012 and 2021 Dig deeper

The Punjab intelligence wing arrested three persons with 1.6 kg heroin, allegedly airdropped by a drone from Pakistan near village of Tarn Taran Dig deeper

Global Matters

Donald Trump has refused to endorse a federal ban on abortion, allowing some top rivals to get to the right of him on an issue that animates many conservative activists Dig deeper

Russian-installed authorities in Crimea said they planned to sell about 100 Ukrainian properties, including one belonging to Ukrainian's Volodymyr Zelenskiy Dig deeper

Libya floods: The Libyan government is blamed for dam collapse tragedy in the port city of Derna on Sunday that killed over 11,000 Dig deeper

Sports Going

In the ongoing Asia Cup, Team India's dominant form continued with victories over Pakistan and Sri Lanka, securing their place in the final. However, a surprising six-run loss to Bangladesh disrupted their winning streak. India made four changes for the match, resting regular players. Suryakumar Yadav struggled, scoring 26, while Shubman Gill impressed with a century (121). Despite Gill's efforts, India was bowled out for 259 while chasing 266. The loss served as a wake-up call before their summit clash against Sri Lanka, highlighting the need for consistency and performance from the team's middle-order batsmen. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

At the 2023 South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Dubai, Telugu film RRR and Kannada film Kantara emerged as big winners. While Sita Ramam secured the coveted Best Film award in Telugu, SS Rajamouli, unable to attend, won Best Director for RRR, with Jr NTR accepting his award. Jr NTR also received the Best Actor honor. In the Kannada category, Kantara earned numerous awards, while 777 Charlie claimed the Best Film award. Rishab Shetty was a standout winner. The event celebrated the outstanding achievements in South Indian cinema. Dig deeper

Health and Lifetsyle

Anxiety attacks often stem from a specific fear of potential events, leading to feelings of impending doom, breathlessness, chest pain, and rapid heart palpitations. Workplace triggers may include public speaking, conflicts, significant meetings, promotions, and social events with clients or colleagues. Simran Kaur, a Counselling Psychologist at Lissun, advised on managing such attacks in the workplace. She emphasized the importance of acknowledging and addressing triggers, practicing deep breathing techniques, seeking professional help if needed, and creating a supportive work environment to alleviate anxiety and suffocation. Dig deeper

That's all we have at this hour. See you in our evening briefing.

