Afternoon briefing: Homosexuality not ‘elitist’, says SC; Who is Mahua Moitra's ‘jilted-ex’, and all the latest news

Homosexuality isn't an urban elitist concept, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said on Tuesday, while announcing his verdict on petitions demanding legal status to same-sex marriages. Observing that marriage can't remain a static, stagnant or unchanging institution, he said he can't compel Parliament or state assemblies to create “a new institution of marriage”. Dig deeper

LGBTQ community supporters and members wait for the Supreme Court verdict on petitions that seek the legalization of same-sex marriage, in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. According to a Pew survey, acceptance of homosexuality in India increased by 22 percentage points to 37% between 2013 and 2019. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

The controversy over Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey's allegation that Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra took "bribes" to ask questions in the Lok Sabha intensified on Monday with senior BJP leaders terming it as a "severe blow to the dignity of Parliament" and Moitra asserting that the charges were based on a “jilted ex’s lies”. Dig deeper

Rahul Gandhi accuses Mizoram parties of furthering RSS-BJP’s interests. Dig deeper

2 dead, 2 hospitalised in suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Darbhanga. Dig deeper

J&K: NH-44 blocked in Ramban due to incessant rains, schools closed. Dig deeper

Govt committed to provide 5 hours of uninterrupted power supply to farmers: Karnataka Energy Minister. Dig deeper

US House Speaker vacuum: Republicans in chaos, scales in Jim Jordan's favour. Dig deeper

Israelis reservists thrust into unknown on frontlines of war with Hamas. Dig deeper

With resounding wins against Australia, Afghanistan and Pakistan, India got off to a dream start in World Cup 2023. They were already pitted as one of the hot favourites before the start of the tournament and after their performance in the first three matches, it didn't take long for the hosts to get the 'team to beat' tag. Legendary Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, however, cautioned Team India ahead of their next fixture against Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday. Ponting said it might take just one bad game for the pressure to rise on India in front of their home crowd. Dig deeper

Smita Patil would have turned 68 today. Rarely has an actor arrived in Indian Cinema quite like her; so full-bodied in her approach to the art of performance. In a span of just 12 years, the actor moulded a truly astonishing oeuvre of work. Here are 5 essential performances of the actor that truly shouldn't be missed. Dig deeper

Breast self-awareness begins by knowing what is normal for your breasts and if you notice even small changes to the breast, nipple or underarm area then consult the doctor without any delay and follow the instructions given by him/her to take utmost care of your breasts. Dig deeper

