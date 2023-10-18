Afternoon briefing: Israeli envoy to India on Gaza hospital attack; ex-Navy man held for murder, and all the latest news

Echoing Israeli military claims on the deadly blast at a hospital in Gaza City, Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, on Wednesday accused the Palestinian Islamic Jihad of targeting civilians at Al Ahli Hospital. "Al Ahli Hospital was hit by a rocket of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad," Gilon claimed in a video statement. "They tried to hit our children, but on the way hit their own children. It's really a pity that many around the world are cooperating with them. In our technological world, everything is documented. We have clear-cut evidence that it was a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket." Dig deeper

People walk with their belongings in the area of Al-Ahli hospital where hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, and where Palestinians who fled their homes were sheltering amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, in Gaza City, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Masri)

In a bid to escape arrest in a murder case, a 63-year-old Delhi man faked his own death for almost two decades -- by allegedly burning to death two unsuspecting labourers in a truck that belonged to his brother, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan in May, 2004. It took a long time, but the ruse was finally over late last month, when he was arrested by the Delhi Police. For 19 years, Balesh Kumar, a west Delhi resident, was believed to have been killed in a truck that caught fire in 2004, 18 days after he absconded from a murder scene in Delhi. Police said that he had changed his name to “Aman Singh” and had also managed to procure fake IDs to support this new life. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Sharad Pawar not PM, didn't question him about meeting Adani: Rahul Gandhi. Dig deeper

Mizoram assembly election: BJP announces candidates for 12 seats. Dig deeper

India News

Karnataka pegs 42% decline in sugar output at 34.51 lakh tonne for 2023-24. Dig deeper

Dalit outreach: Yogi raises dropping of Kanshi Ram’s name from universities by SP. Dig deeper

Global matters

Scotland Minister, Humza Yousaf, offers to invite Gaza refugees to Scotland, faces backlash. Dig deeper

'Asian Americans face bias', expert shares tips for students to get accepted at MIT and Stanford. Dig deeper

Sports goings

Lightening has struck twice. Less than a year after the Netherlands stunned South Africa at the 2022 T20 World Cup, they have done it again. The opposition was same, and the occasion bigger – the 50-over World Cup – but the enormity of the stage wasn't going to pull the Dutch down as they registered a comprehensive 38-run win to pull off an encore against the Proteas and register the second big upset of this World Cup. As Nasser Hussain pointed out, South Africa were double-dutched, and even though their road to the semifinals hasn't fallen apart yet, this one is going to sting. Dig deeper

Entertainment focus

Vijay's much-awaited film, Leo, will not be delayed and is all set for an October 19 release, producer S Naga Vamsi has confirmed at a press conference in Hyderabad. The confirmation came a day after the city civil court in Hyderabad had stalled the screening of Leo till October 20. Naga Vamsi holds the distribution rights of the film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Shardiya Navratri, also known as Maha Navratri, is a colourful and important Hindu festival that is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. Every year, the nine-day Shardiya Navratri festival worships Maa Durga and her nine manifestations, collectively known as Navdurga. This year, from October 15 to October 28, the auspicious festival is celebrated with great pomp and fanfare. Dig deeper

