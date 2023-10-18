Shardiya Navratri 2023: 6 decor ideas to give your home a stunning festive makeover

Shardiya Navratri, also known as Maha Navratri, is a colourful and important Hindu festival that is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. Every year, the nine-day Shardiya Navratri festival worships Maa Durga and her nine manifestations, collectively known as Navdurga. This year, from October 15 to October 28, the auspicious festival is celebrated with great pomp and fanfare. Apart from preparing delectable sweets, observing fasting and donning colourful outfits for garba night, decorating one's home is also a part of the festivities. The festive season is an opportunity to add some lights, change those old curtains, add some vibrant decorations and give your home a stunning makeover. (Also read: Happy Navratri 2023: Shardiya Navratri wishes, images, messages, greetings to share with loved ones to honour Maa Durga ) Shardiya Navratri 2023: 6 decor ideas to give your home a chic festive makeover(Pexels )

Top six ideas to decorate your home this Navratri

Amit Jangid, Founder of Breathing Walls, Interior Design Studio shared with HT Lifestyle some Navratri home decor ideas to honour this lively and colourful Indian celebration.

1. Select the colour palette

The proper colour palette must be chosen before you can begin to decorate your home for Navratri. It's important to fill your home with the traditional and lively colours for Navratri. You can go with red, yellow, green, orange and royal blue. To make your home feel active, you can choose a combination of these hues.

2. Decorate with flowers

Your Navratri decorations can be given new vitality by adding fresh flowers. Hang marigold garlands around the house, but notably in the living room and the puja space. Put floral arrangements in vases and place them on tables, and the puja corner. Indoor potted plants are a great way to include some greenery in your design.

3. Lights and lamps

Use string lights, lanterns, or the traditional diya (clay lamp) to illuminate your home. To give your decorations a warm and festive glow, choose colourful LED lights. Candles with a pleasant scent are another option to think about. Place lanterns or candles in your yard or outdoor spaces; they create a beautiful atmosphere.

4. Wall decor

Buy wall hangings with pictures or artwork of the goddesses Lakshmi, Saraswati, or Durga. You can hang patterned fabrics or tapestries with classic Indian designs. You can also decorate your walls with paper lanterns in vibrant colours or intricate Indian patterns. This makes the nighttime ambience cosy and welcoming.

5. Colourful drapes and cushions

Vibrant colours are a big part of Navratri. Replace your regular pillows and draperies with ones that are brightly coloured, such as red, yellow, green, and blue. To give an ethnic flavour, choose materials with classic Indian designs or embroidery. Tassels or pom-poms can provide a whimsical accent while layered textures and patterns can add depth.

6. Mandap decoration

Pick readymade mandaps for a simple Navratri decoration at home. These come in a variety of sizes and patterns. You may make a mandap with vibrant drapes and string lights to produce a dreamy ambience.

