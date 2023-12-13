Afternoon briefing: No urgent hearing for Mahua Moitra; BJP on Sardar Patel, and all the latest news

Mahua Moitra seeks urgent hearing of plea against her expulsion; SC says CJI to take call

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on Wednesday sought an urgent hearing from the Supreme Court, days after she filed a petition challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha claiming there was “substantial illegality” and “arbitrariness” in the conduct of the Parliament Ethics Committee and the subsequent House proceedings that found her guilty of jeopardising national security by sharing her parliamentary portal login credentials with her businessman “friend” Darshan Hiranandani. Dig deeper

'No issue in states handled by Sardar Patel': BJP on Rahul Gandhi vs Amit Shah over Jawaharlal Nehru

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's attack on Amit Shah over the latter's remarks against Jawaharlal Nehru, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday invoked Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution in integrating the erstwhile princely states with the Union of India after Independence. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed there have been no issues in the princely states handled by the first home minister of India but there have been many challenges in the one state (Jammu and Kashmir) handled by Nehru, the first prime minister of the country. Dig deeper

India News

HC asks Punjab, Haryana to file status report after BSF submits list of drug traffickers. Dig deeper

Leopard found dead in Delhi’s Alipur; road accident suspected. Dig deeper

The Latest News

BBC announces new entity launched by Indian staff to comply with FDI rules. Dig deeper

Seven-judge bench overrules SC’s judgment on stamping of arbitration agreement. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Sports Illustrated's publisher, Arena Group axes CEO in wake of AI controversy. Dig deeper

Canada considering immigration reforms. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Ravichandran Ashwin and Nathan Lyon are the modern-day versions of Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan. Two premier spinners at the top of their game. Even though they Test specialists, what Ashwin and Lyon have achieved for their respective careers with India and Australia, is nothing short of legendary. Veterans of over 100 Tests, Ashwin and Lyon are on the cusp of a monumental record – 500 wickets in the format, and if their track record is anything to go by, they will breach this landmark in their respective upcoming series against England and Pakistan. Dig deeper

Entertainment focus

Ever since Prashanth Neel announced Salaar, there has been one question on everyone’s mind - if there will be a crossover with KGF. Even as KGF and KGF 2 went on to become massive hits, many wondered if Yash would get a cameo in the Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan-starrer. While the makers remained mum, singer Theertha Subhash recently seemingly confirmed that Yash’s character Rocky Bhai does have a part in Salaar. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and health

If you have read the classics On the Road (1957, Jack Kerouac), Travels with Charley in Search of America (1962, John Steinbeck) and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1971, Hunter S. Thompson), you’d know the thrill of a road trip. You’ll understand when Kerouac said all he needs is ‘a wheel in his hand and four on the road’ and all the wild things that happen on way. All you need is good companion, crunchy snacks, groovy music, a map, a fit four-wheeler - and perhaps a pillow. Here’s a list of some of the best road trips in the world. Dig deeper

