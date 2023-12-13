HC asks Punjab, Haryana to file status report after BSF submits list of drug traffickers

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a status report from the Punjab and Haryana governments on the steps taken after the BSF gave a list of 75 individuals suspected of involvement in drug trafficking to Punjab Police. The Border Security Force has seized 755kg of narcotics so far this year and 95 drones coming from Pakistan have been shot down. (HT file photo)

The court took cognizance of news reports after the Border Security Force (BSF) gave a list of 75 individuals suspected of involvement in drug trafficking to Punjab Police.

Moreover, the court has made the Punjab and Haryana governments and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) parties in this case and has issued a notice and ordered them to file their replies.

According to the data released by the BSF, the frontier force has seized 755kg of narcotics so far this year and 95 drones coming from Pakistan have been shot down.

Thirty-six Pakistani nationals have been arrested from whom 15 rifles and 38 pistols have been recovered. In addition to this, nine Pakistanis trying to cross the border have been killed.

“Punjab is directed to file status report with respect to the steps being taken in pursuance of the report given to it by the BSF. Haryana will also file a status report regarding the steps being taken in the state in the matter,” the court order read.

“The NCB is also directed to file a status report giving details of the persons suffering from drug addiction in Punjab and Haryana, and what kind of steps can be taken to make persons, who till date are not in drug addiction, aware of the drug menace, and how they should be prevented from taking drugs, as the narcotic items recovered in Punjab are huge,” it added.

On Monday, BSF Western Command special director general Yogesh Bahadur Khurania said that a list of suspected drug traders in the border areas of Punjab have been handed over to the state police. The BSF also recommended their detention under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.