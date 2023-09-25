Afternoon briefing: SC junks Chandrababu Naidu's plea; Trudeau slammed in Nazi veteran row; and all the latest news

The Supreme Court rejected an expedited hearing request for the petition filed by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu to dismiss a ₹371 crore development scam case filed against him by the Crime Investigation Department (CID). Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud advised Naidu's counsel to follow standard procedures for scheduling a hearing, stating that it needed to be mentioned on the list first. Naidu had previously alleged that his arrest was politically motivated, and the high court had refused to quash the FIR against him. His petition argued that the arrest and investigation violated his fundamental rights and that Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act required approval before initiating the probe. The investigation revolves around funds diversion from a skill development project. The high court determined that interference in the ongoing investigation was unwarranted. Dig Deeper Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu (PTI)

More on N Chandrababu Naidu: Chandrababu Naidu moves SC to quash skill scam case; CID begins grilling him. Dig Deeper

Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest sparks debate on leadership issue in Telugu Desam Party. Dig Deeper

Canada's opposition leader, Pierre Poilievre, has criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for allegedly honoring a World War II veteran who fought for the Nazis. Poilievre called it an "appalling error in judgment" and demanded a personal apology from Trudeau. The controversy erupted when Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian immigrant, was recognized as a war hero in Canada's House of Commons during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Speaker Anthony Rota apologized for the recognition, stating it was his own oversight. Attendees, including a Jewish lawyer, expressed shock at unknowingly applauding a former SS unit member and called for accountability in the matter. Dig Deeper

More on Canada-India relations: Amid Hardeep Nijjar killing row, Canada defence minister speaks up on ties with India. Dig Deeper

No evidence or intel shared, Canada should name Nijjar’s killer, says Indian official. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Rahul Gandhi to launch rural housing scheme in poll-bound Chhattisgarh today. Dig Deeper

Crackdown on terror modules in J&K's Kulgam; 5 hybrid LeT terrorists arrested. Dig Deeper

AAP-Congress cracks widen as Punjab's Bhagwant Mann questioned over ₹50,000 crore loan row. Dig Deeper

India News

Around 38000 dengue cases reported in Bengal; Kolkata among worst hit. Dig Deeper

Madhya Pradesh Congress seeks to counter Sanatan controversy by alleging corruption. Dig Deeper

Amid Nijjar killing row, Canada's Justin Trudeau questioned for ‘conspicuous silence’ on Karima Baloch's death. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

World's second-largest Hindu temple outside India to be inaugurated in US on October 8. Dig Deeper

Ukraine shoots down 19 attack drones, 11 cruise missiles launched by Russia in overnight strike. Dig Deeper

Striking Hollywood writers reach tentative deal with studios, no relief to actors. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

After another comprehensive win against Australia, by 99 runs in a rain-marred game in Indore on Sunday, the KL Rahul-led Indian side stand on the verge of a stellar whitewash in the three-match ODI series before heading into the ODI World Cup at home. They had earlier won the series opener on Friday in Mohali, just days after scripting their record eighth Asia Cup title haul. However, in the final tie, on September 27 in Rajkot, India will be without the services of two of their star players in Shubman Gill and Shardul Thakur and will now join the side during the World Cup campaign. According to the report on Indian Express on Monday, Gill, who scored his record sixth ODI century at the Holkar Stadium in the second match against the Aussie, and Thakur will be missing the third and final match of the series. They will not fly with the team to Rajkot as they have been given a break by the team management. The duo will next meet up with the Indian team in Guwahati for the India's first warm-up match for the World Cup. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra shared her wedding photos. A video has also emerged of Madhu Chopra, her aunt, at the airport after attending Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding in Udaipur. In the clip that was shared by paparazzi and fan pages on Monday, Madhu not only spoke about the wedding and how Parineeti, Raghav Chadha and their families did not accept gifts, but also why Priyanka Chopra gave the wedding a miss. Why Priyanka did not attend Parineeti's wedding? Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Alongside dengue and flu cases, Hyderabad has now been burdened with an increase in scrub typhus cases which is typically seen in rural areas but is now also present in urban areas, putting immunocompromised individuals, children, and the elderly at risk, as per the city doctors. Scrub typhus, also known as bush typhus, is a disease caused by a bacteria called Orientia tsutsugamushi where the bacterium Orientia tsutsugamushi is transmitted through the bites of infected larval mites, which can also infest rodents and these mites are commonly referred to as chiggers. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Yojana Pokarna, MD Ayurveda and Founder Of Orijine Clinic, revealed several insights. Dig Deeper

