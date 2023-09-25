Crackdown on terror modules in J&K's Kulgam; 5 hybrid LeT terrorists arrested

In a coordinated effort, the Kulgam Police, in collaboration with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has successfully dismantled two terrorist cells, leading to the arrest of five individuals with affiliations to Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The operation yielded the recovery of firearms and ammunition, according to officials. Kulgam police along with CRPF personnel busted two terrorist modules and arrested five hybrid terrorists and seized arms and ammunition, in Kulgam on Sunday.(ANI)

The individuals taken into custody have been identified as Aadil Hussain Wani, Suhail Ahmad Dar, Aitmad Ahmad Laway, Mehraj Ahmad Lone, and Sabzar Ahmad Khaar. A huge quantity of arms and ammunition including two pistols, three hand grenades, one UBGL, two pistol magazines, 12 pistol rounds, and 21 AK-47 rounds was recovered from their possession, the statement said.

"In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law stands has been registered at Qaimoh and Police Station," ANI quoted police as saying.

Further inquiries and investigations into the matter are currently underway.

The crackdown on terror modules comes days after the encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district ended on its seventh day following the recovery of the body of local terrorist Uzair Khan. However, police said that the search operation will continue as many areas are left to be cleared.

"The search operation will continue as many areas are still left...We would appeal to the public to not go there because there are many grenades there. We had information about two to three terrorists. It's possible that we find the third body somewhere that's why we will complete the search operation. We found the body of the LeT Commander and retrieved it, we could also spot another body...We're looking for the third body," ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

