india news

Agartala-Dhaka-Kolkata ‘Maitri’ international bus services resume after 2 years

The Agartala-Dhaka-Kolkata ‘Maitri’ international bus services were suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic two years ago
The ‘Maitri’ bus service was resumed after clearance from the home and external affairs ministries of India and Bangladesh. (PTI)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 05:43 PM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

After a two-year gap due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Agartala-Dhaka-Kolkata ‘Maitri’ bus services resumed on Friday at Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP), a few kilometres away from the capital city.

A total of 28 passengers including 22 Indian nationals and another six Bangladeshi nationals today travelled in the 40-seated bus. The bus will provide services six days a week barring Friday.

“The international bus service will help to strengthen the historical and cultural bonds between Tripura and Bangladesh. A total of 15 trains are operational in the state, but the railway connectivity has been disrupted due to natural calamities for a month,” said Tripura Transport minister Pranajit Singha Roy.

The bus service was resumed following clearance from the home and external affairs ministries of India and Bangladesh, said Tripura Road Transport Corporation (TRTC) managing director, Rajesh Kumar Das.

TRTC chairperson and Agartala mayor, Dipak Majumder, Bangladesh assistant high commissioner, Arif Muhammad, and Bangladesh officials were present during the programme.

According to officials of TRTC, the journey from Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka will cost 2,200 and 900 till Dhaka.

The journey between Agartala-Dhaka-Kolkata bus route takes four hours to reach Dhaka and 19 hours to reach Kolkata while it takes 35 hours on the railway route through Guwahati.

Nearly 600 applications are submitted for visas every day to travel to the neighbouring country.

The state shares 856 km-long international border with Bangladesh parts of which are yet to be fenced.

