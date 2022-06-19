Agnipath scheme protests LIVE updates: Rajnath Singh to meet 3 services' chiefs today, reports ANI

Agnipath protests LIVE updates: Protests against the government's Agnipath scheme have been witnessed across the country, with armed forces aspirants demanding the roll-back of the short-term recruitment plan. The violence has spread to various parts of the country where protesters have taken to setting trains on fire and also resorted to stone-pelting. The states that have witnessed violent protests include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka. In a bid to provide supportive measures to the Agniveers after their 4-year service ends in the Armed Forces, defence minister Rajnath Singh has also approved a proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the job vacancies in the Ministry of Defence for Agniveers meeting requisite eligibility criteria. The government had also increased the upper age limit for the recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years for the recruitment cycle of 2022. Meanwhile, to control the law and order situation, the internet has been suspended in 12 districts of Bihar. Eight trains have been cancelled while six trains have been rescheduled in the East Central Railway zone.