Agniveers at Kartavya Path parade: All the firsts of Republic Day 2023

For the first time, Agniveers, the defence recruits through the Agnipath Scheme, were part of the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path which also marks the first as the venue of the 74th Republic Day.

Here are the firsts that Republic Day 2023 witnessed

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Starting with the venue, this year's parade was held at the newly inaugurated Kartavya Path, previously known as Rajpath.

2. The 21-gun salute, for the first time, was given by 105 mm light field Indian-made guns keeping with the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

3. For the first time, an Egyptian leader was invited to the Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest. Egyptian president El-Sisi held bilateral talks with PM Modi on Tuesday. With this, the Egyptian army made its first appearance in the Republic Day parade this year.

4. Agniveers were part of the parade for the first time.

5. This was the first Republic Day of President Droupadi Murmu after she assumed office. On the occasion of Republic Day, the President wore an Odisha silk saree with a temple border upholding the culture of her home state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. The first-ever women riders took part in the camel contingent of the Border Security Forces. Sonal, Nisha, Bhagwati, Ambika, Kusum, Priyanka, Kaushalya, Kajal, Bhawna and Hina were among those 12 women riders.

7. An all-women contingent from CRPF- 'Peacekeepers of the Nation', led by Assistant Commandant Poonam Gupta. The Force has the distinction of raising the first-ever women-armed police battalion in the world.

8. The Narcotics Control Bureau came up with a tableau against addiction for the first time in this year's Republic Day parade.

9. Delhi Police Women Pipe Band of 35 women constables participated in the parade for the first time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.